Light rail vehicle will be on display for media to tour in City Centre

A rendering of Surrey’s planned LRT line. (Photo: City of Surrey)

Surrey City Council is showcasing a light rail car for the first time today.

According to a release, Mayor Linda Hepner and fellow councillors will host the launch this morning in City Centre.

Also set to attend the showcase are Anita Huberman (Surrey Board of Trade), Elizabeth Model (Downtown Surrey BIA), Philip Aguirre (Newton BIA) and Caitlin McCutchen (Kwantlen Student Association).

Stay tuned for photos and videos of the launch event.

More to come.