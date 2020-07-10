A still photo taken from a YouTube video of a man “testing” a display toilet in a Kelowna Home Depot. (Blue Ballz photo)

Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

WARNING: The links in this story contain language and content that may not be appropriate for all readers.

Often, people like to try an item before they buy it.

However, toilets are usually not one of those items.

After Kelowna RCMP announced its investigation into a person defecating into a display toilet at businesses in both Kelowna and West Kelowna in early-June, the incident quickly faded into a mystery.

Not a hint was heard for a few weeks.

Until social media accounts under the name “Blue Ballz” started to crop up.

The comedy group, which appears to consist of five men in their 20s from the Lower Mainland, posted a video entitled Cops Investigating Us For Testing Display Toilets! on its YouTube and Instagram pages. In the 17-minute-long YouTube video, the men claim to be the culprits who soiled the display toilets — and they have proof.

According to the YouTube video’s description, the men never actually defecated in the toilets.

“… But we’ll run with the story,” reads the description.

The video, in vlog format, shows the men on a road trip from Vancouver to Kelowna. Part of the video shows them attending several local hardware stores, pulling the same prank in which one of them had an attendant help them look for a toilet, before subsequently pulling their pants down and testing out the new “sh–-er.”

The men were kicked out of several stores and evidently had the cops called on them by at least two businesses.

While Kelowna RCMP Const. Solana Paré said she couldn’t speak to the legitimacy of the video, she said the detachment would be investigating the social media accounts.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the creators of Blue Ballz for comment.

If you’d really like to get into the thick of it, you can watch the full 17-minute YouTube video here.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigating display toilet pooper

READ MORE: Kelowna taxpayers could pay $90K for losses caused by cancelled Memorial Cup

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPYouTube

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Limit police access to lethal weapons in Indigenous communities: Justice Summit
Next story
Police apologize after white woman calls 911 to report Black man in Ottawa park

Just Posted

Rugby practices to return to Lower Mainland fields this fall

B.C. Rugby announced its return to play plan July 7

Wanted Burnaby man arrested in White Rock

34-year-old facing 15 charges, including sexual assault

COVID-19: Update on the pandemic for Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 10: Contactless donation drive in Surrey today, gradual restart gaining ground

COVID-19: ‘Contactless’ donation drive in Surrey to help women in need

Items needed for women in shelters, transition houses in the Lower Mainland

Despite what our editorial urged, councillors cannot be named to police board

In fact, Section 24 of BC Police Act aims to insulate police board from local politics

Horgan says B.C. restart making gains as more people come out of their homes

B.C. announced the easing of more restrictions on businesses, recreation and travel last month

Police nab three impaired drivers in one night in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP served 80 impaired driving infractions in June

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly bear cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

Conservatives say police should be called into investigate WE charity scandal

Trudeau is already under investigation by the ethics commissioner for potential conflict of interest

Amber Alert continues for missing Quebec girls, 6 and 11, and their father

Police issued the alert for Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, 6, from Levis, Que.

Most Read