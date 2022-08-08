RCMP vehicles. (File photo)

RCMP vehicles. (File photo)

Lower Mainland man drowns while swimming in Okanagan Lake

The incident happened the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8

Kelowna RCMP has released more details about a drowning in Peachland.

The 57-year-old man from the Lower Mainland had been swimming in Swim Bay with family and friends when he jumped in the water and never resurfaced.

“Approximately 30 minutes went by before his disappearance was noticed and after all attempts by the victim’s family and friends had failed to locate the man they contacted the lifeguards who took up the search,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The man was found and brought to shore where lifeguards immediately administered lifesaving measures.

“EHS attended but ultimately lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” added Della-Paolera.

No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.

Swim Bay is a popular recreation and swimming area in Peachland frequented by locals and visitors throughout the summer.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OkanaganRCMPSwimming

Previous story
Alberta awards prize to essay that argues women should pick babies over careers
Next story
Driver facing charges for 2019 hit-and-run that injured 2 police officers

Just Posted

Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
One dead, one injured in Surrey shooting Tuesday afternoon

Screenshot from the registration page for the 55+ tech forums the City of Surrey plans to host this fall and winter. (Image via surrey.ca)
City to host series of tech forums for seniors

Surrey city hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey council refuses to apologize to 7 residents who were barred from meetings

It was all smiles for Cloverdale’s U10 Spurs after the kids captured a provincial championship banner over the August long weekend. Back row: (coaches) Ron Bobiles, Brad Jones, Mike Eskildsen (head coach), and Ryan Neufeld. Middle: Jackson Hahn, Teagan Ertmoed, Cooper Neufeld, Ethan Eskildsen, and Deon Dial. Front: Jiwon Kim, Kaden Grin, Dean Jones, Ronan Bobiles, Hudson Cox, Grayson Thomas, and William Todorovic. (Photo submitted: Tina Todorovic)
U10 Spurs win provincial gold