Metro Vancouver drivers may want to avoid filling their tanks on Wed., Sept. 18. Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague predicts gas prices will fall by six cents Thursday. (chrismetcalfTV/Flickr photo)

Lower Mainland gas prices could see 10-cent drop Thursday, expert says

This would mark the biggest price drop in a single day in the past decade in the region

Gas prices in the Lower Mainland are expected to see a substantial drop Thursday, and no that’s not a joke.

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague says prices at the pump could decrease as much as 10 cents a litre in some cities, marking the biggest single day drop in over a decade for southwestern B.C.

On Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest prices in Vancouver and Surrey were about $1.42 per litre, according to GasBuddy.com, which relies on commuter reports of local gas station prices across the country.

In Abbotsford, where pump prices don’t include a 17-cent transit tax, gas prices averaged $1.30 per litre.

Meanwhile, the cheapest gas prices in the province are being seen at the Costco in Prince George, at $1.09 per litre.

The welcoming news for commuters comes despite the regions only refinery, Parkland Fuel Corp., announcing Wednesday that it would be shut down for the next eight weeks for scheduled seasonal maintenance.

Parkland’s vice-president, Dirk Lever, said in a news conference that the 55,000-barrel-per-day Burnaby refinery is putting fuel in storage to be drawn upon during the outage but that won’t be enough to last for the entire duration, but plans are in the works to bring product in from other nearby refineries.

