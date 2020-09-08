B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming washes up during a visit to a Victoria middle school for the reopening of part-time classroom instruction, June 2, 2020. (B.C. government photo)

Lots to learn in COVID-19 orientation week for B.C. schools

Schools step up ventilation, expand to outdoor spaces

Different entrances, different bells and different organization of courses will give students in B.C. schools a lot to get used to as B.C. resumes in-class education in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students return Sept. 10 after two days of staff orientation for the procedures and equipment that have been put in place. Education Minister Rob Fleming says the schools are prepared with improved ventilation, hand sanitizing and in some cases outdoor spaces for breaks and instruction. School districts have been contacting families to prepare them for changes to create learning groups and provide masks for riding buses and navigating hallways.

“I know as a parent I’ve been getting all kinds of emails from the school principal about which entrances and exits your student must use, and staggered start times,” Fleming told CFAX radio in Victoria Sept. 8. “So there’s a lot to absorb. Washing your hands, using portable hand sanitizing stations, paying attention to the bell schedules because they’re different for different students, staying in your learning group, physically distancing wherever possible, both in the classroom and especially in common areas, and wearing a mask if you’re a middle or secondary student who is needing to practice physical distancing outside of the learning group.”

RELATED: B.C. schools create learning groups for COVID-19

RELATED: Return to B.C. schools delayed for orientation

Federal and provincial funds specific to COVID-19 preparations are being used in some districts to set up tents and outdoor structures. The extra money can also be used to cover higher heating bills that will come in as indoor ventilation is maximized and cooler weather sets in. B.C. school heating systems have been fitted with specialized filters to clear air.

If a coronavirus case is suspected, designated on-site staff isolate the student or staff member, and regional public health authorities are the “de facto medical health officers” for each school district they serve, Fleming said. Once a case is confirmed by testing, public health investigators contact everyone who may have been exposed to the infected person.

“We definitely hope we’re not going to see that, but we have 1,600 schools in B.C. and we need to be prepared in case we do see that,” Fleming said.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. planning up to 15 First Nations justice centres across the province
Next story
Thousands of students return to schools as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Bucketheads – A Star Wars Story being filmed in South Surrey

‘Extraordinary’ COVID-19 precautions being taken as film industry restarts

Surrey’s Special Olympics Summer Games cancelled for 2021

This ‘difficult decision (was) made with a lot of thought and consideration’

Mitigation underway after high concentrations of lead found in Peace Arch Hospital water

White Rock water is safe to drink

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 6

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

New ‘cohort divisions’, quarantine procedures and roster deadline announced by PJHL

Junior ‘B’ hockey league still aiming to begin 2020-‘21 season on Sept. 29

Thousands of students return to schools as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Experts say returning to class is important for children’s social and academic development

Demonstration fishery on the Fraser River going ahead without DFO approval

‘This is about standing together for our rights to a public fishery,’ says one of the organizers

Coquihalla crash victim awarded $9 million in BC Supreme Court

Man who collided with tractor trailer driver who swerved erratically can no longer live independently

Liberals extend commercial rent-relief program for last time

The rent-relief program provides forgivable loans that cover half of rent for eligible small businesses

B.C. planning up to 15 First Nations justice centres across the province

Such centres have already opened in Merritt, Prince George and Prince Rupert

Lots to learn in COVID-19 orientation week for B.C. schools

Schools step up ventilation, expand to outdoor spaces

Vehicle fire slowing traffic between Chilliwack and Abbotsford

Fire is in westbound lanes at No. 3 Road, fire crews on scene

Warmer than seasonal temperatures forecast for the Lower Mainland

Last blast of summer with daytime highs Wednesday and Thursday 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal

RCMP impound Ferrari going 100 km/h over speed limit on Sea to Sky

Car will be impounded for seven days

Most Read