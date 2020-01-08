A local state of emergency has been declared for a mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley, with five units on evacuation notice, due to heavy rains and the potential for debris flow as of Jan. 7, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Local state of emergency declared for mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley

Heavy rains has led to the potential for debris flow for Baker Trails Village

A state of local emergency has been declared for a mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley due to heavy rains and concerns over possible mudslides.

The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) activated its Emergency Operations Centre on Jan. 6 with five units on evacuation notice, a notice that continued Jan. 7.

“Due to heavy rains and the potential for debris flow, the FVRD has issued a State of Local Emergency for Baker Trails Villlage at 46511 Chilliwack Lake Road in Electoral Area E,” according to the FVRD’s website.

The mobile home park is a short drive from the Vedder Bridge below Promontory.

While only five units are on evacuation order as of Tuesday afternoon, the remaining units in Baker Trails Village have been placed on evacuation alert.

“If an Evacuation Order is issued for the properties currently placed on Evacuation Alert, an Order will be hand-delivered door-to-door to each property.”

FVRD Area E director Orion Engar said there is a berm at the back of Baker Trails with some sloughing on it, so the evacuation order was given as a precautionary measure.

“We are not taking any chances,” he said. “The berm is going to be cleaned out tomorrow, weather permitting.”

The residents of the five units are currently using emergency lodging at a Chilliwack hotel. Emergency support services are set up at the FVRD’s main office in Chilliwack, with support staff on site until 4 p.m. on Jan. 7.

The FVRD will update its EOC page with further information as it becomes available.

