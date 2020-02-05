A loaded sawed-off shotgun seized by Surrey RCMP’s Gang Enforcement Team, in photo sent to media.

Loaded sawed-off shotgun seized from Guildford home

Gang Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in 14800-block of 107A Ave.

Surrey Mounties say they seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, along with “paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking,” after searching a residence in Guildford.

The department’s Gang Enforcement Team executed a warrant last Wednesday (Jan. 29) in the 14800-block of 107A Ave., across the street from Holly Park, as part of an investigation related to unlawful weapons possession.

“During the investigation police located and seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, small amounts of suspected narcotics, along with drug processing and packaging materials consistent with drug trafficking,” Surrey RCMP said in a media release Wednesday morning (Feb. 5). “An 18-year-old Surrey man, was arrested at the residence and later released.”

The gang team is investigating, and no charges have yet been laid.

“SGET is continuing to be successful at gathering intelligence on the street and converting it into arrests and firearms seizures,” Staff Sergeant Glenn Atkins said in the release.

“Often all it takes is one interaction by our officers or one tip from the public to spark an investigation with an outcome that has a significant impact at street level.”

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or visit solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2020-13087.

