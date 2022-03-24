A llama – like the one pictured above – briefly escaped its South Surrey yard Thursday morning, and was found near the side of Highway 99. (Unsplash photo)

A llama – like the one pictured above – briefly escaped its South Surrey yard Thursday morning, and was found near the side of Highway 99. (Unsplash photo)

Llama on the loose near Highway 99 captured, returned to owner

Rogue animal lives nearby and escaped through hole in fence: Surrey RCMP

A rogue llama briefly on the loose along Highway 99 in South Surrey Thursday morning has been captured safely and returned to its owner.

According to Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn, the llama – originally thought to be an alpaca, according to reports – lives on a property adjacent to the highway, near 8 Avenue, and escaped through a hole in a fence.

Police received a number of calls about the runaway llama, which Munn said had been on the loose, and wandering near the right shoulder of the road, since about 7:30 a.m.

“We did respond to a call –passersby were concerned,” Munn said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the Surrey RCMP tweeted thanks to those who expressed concern for the llama’s safety and called police.

“Update from the officer on scene, the llama was cooperative and did not spit or otherwise assault the officers in any way!” the tweet continued.

There was no indication that the llama had put itself in a dangerous situation with regard to traffic; an eye-witness calling into Vancouver radio station The Peak called the situation “very anti-climactic.”

“It was really just standing there chewing some grass.”


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsFarmingSurrey

Previous story
2022 Pacific Agriculture Show supports rebuilding of agricultural community
Next story
Efforts afoot to curb traffic woes in Crescent Beach

Just Posted

The U15 A1 Cloverdale Colts celebrate after winning the provincial championship gold medal March 23. (Image via facebook.com/cloverdalemha)
Cloverdale Colts U15 team wins gold in Langford

A llama – like the one pictured above – briefly escaped its South Surrey yard Thursday morning, and was found near the side of Highway 99. (Unsplash photo)
Llama on the loose near Highway 99 captured, returned to owner

Seaquam Secondary student Aditi Kini and her sister Anika with items collected during a food drive in June of 2021 that fed 15 local families in need. Aditi Kini is among 31 B.C. residents and one group chosen by the province to receive the Medal of Good Citizenship for their outstanding contributions to the well-being of their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. (@SeaquamSec/Twitter photo)
Province to honour North Delta student for service during COVID-19 pandemic

Dawson Sucke unleashes a quick wrist shot that found the back of the net and tied the game 2-2 for Cloverdale March 23 in their semi-final game against the North East Trackers. The U18 A1 Colts ultimately lost the game 3-2 in overtime. They will now play in the bronze medal game of the U18 provincial championship tournament. (The game was played after we went to press.) (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale teams to play for both bronze and gold at provincial hockey championships