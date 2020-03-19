Peace Arch border crossing. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Live updates: Latest on COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 19: Trudeau says social distancing to take place ‘anywhere from weeks to months’

The latest from Surrey, White Rock and beyond on the COVID-19 pandemic for Thursday, March 19. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

• Cloverdale rugby team returns home from U.K. after tour was cut short by COVID-19. Rugby players in Surrey, begin two weeks of self-isolation.

• A Peace Arch Park RV resident says not all returning snowbirds are self-isolating for 14 days – which is a requirement of the provincial government due to the threat of COVID-19 transmission.

• White Rock/South Surrey Facebook COVID-19 group aims to connect helpers with those in need

• The B.C. Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) has asked all teachers to return to schools after spring break even though students won’t be there.

This morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced:

• The border between Canada and the U.S. will close sometime on Friday night.

• Details on the non-essential border closure were still being worked out with the American government, Trudeau said.

• Trudeau promises $25 million for researchers coming up with tests, treatments and cures for COVID-19. He said more than 50,000 Canadians have been tested for the coronavirus.

• Trudeau said Canadian Blood Services still needs blood donations.

• Help your neighbours grocery shop, support and show gratitude to health care works, truckers, and anyone who has to work amid COVID-19.

• Social distancing will need to continue “anywhere from weeks to months,” he said.

• Trudeau says Canada is “considering using any measures necessary” to make sure enough medical supplies exist. He said government will look at military production if needed.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC SPCA restricts access to shelters over COVID-19 concerns
Next story
Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Just Posted

Live updates: Latest on COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 19: Trudeau says social distancing to take place ‘anywhere from weeks to months’

Surrey’s Liu, 11, putts in for tourney win after ‘marathon’ playoff

Maple Leaf Junior Golf event was played before COVID-19 forced tour postponement

Cloverdale rugby team returns home from U.K. after tour was cut short by COVID-19 crisis

Lord Tweedsmuir ruggers back home in Surrey, begin two weeks of self-isolation

White Rock/South Surrey Facebook COVID-19 group aims to connect helpers with those in need

‘There are a lot of loving and kind people out there with good intent’

Some returning snowbirds are not self-isolating: South Surrey RV Park resident

Peace Arch RV Park representative says there are ‘so much lies going around’

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

B.C. Teachers’ Federation asks teachers to return to schools after spring break

Educators will return to work despite province suspending K-12 classes indefinitely

BC Hydro to stop disconnections for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

B.C. First Nation chief closes border at Kingcome Inlet to keep out COVID-19

Chief Willie Moon says it’s his duty to protect the health of his community members

Domestic violence shelters adapt as COVID-19 forces families home

Anyone in immediate danger — or afraid someone else is — should call 911

Why the feds aren’t closing the door on non-essential businesses

Some say a national message might still be more helpful, even if it leaves room for exception

QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

To mark the first day of spring, take this short 10-question quiz

B.C. couple anxiously awaits flight home after spending $15K to get home from Morocco

The pair hope to fly to Victoria via Paris and Toronto after leaving Casablanca Thursday

Most Read