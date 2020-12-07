Lightning strikes twice for Delta Lotto Max winner

Delta man’s $111,000 win follows a Maxmillions win he split with co-workers a few years ago

Richard Glasner was “elated” after finding out he had won more than $111,000 in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 10, 2020, just a few years after he and his co-workers split a Maxmillions prize. (Submitted photo)

A Delta man was “elated” after finding out he won more than $111,000 last month, just a few years after he and his co-workers split a Maxmillions prize.

Richard Glasner purchased the ticket for the Oct. 10 Lotto Max draw from Ladner Shell Select on 48th Avenue, and was at home when he scanned his ticket on the BC Lotto app.

“I thought it was $111 and change,” Glasner recalled. “I was trying to figure out how I won … so I scanned the ticket again and was elated when I realized the actual amount.”

“It feels amazing,” he said about his second Lotto win. “Lightning struck twice!”

Glasner celebrated his windfall the same way he did with his previous win — over ribs with one of his co-workers who was also part of the Maxmillions-winning group.

Glasner plans to put his win towards a family trip to Cuba once it’s safe to travel.

