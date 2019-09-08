A thunderstorm is shown hitting Kamloops on the night of Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Mike O’Reilly/Twitter)

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

It was a lightning storm to remember across many parts of B.C. Saturday night.

Bolts lit up the sky in the Shuswap, Okanagan and in the Lower Mainland, where lightning storms can be rare.

Environment Canada said it was “tracking several fast moving thunderstorm cells across Metro Vancouver this afternoon with lightning associated. When thunder roars, go indoors.”

A thunderstorm warning was also issued for the Nicola and South Thompson regions.

