‘The Hora’ was spotted on Nov. 7 2019 driving around Delta, B.C. (Const. Ken Usipiuk/Twitter)

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

No matter how cool your car is – a B.C. licence plate has to be attached to it.

Delta Police are issuing that reminder after an officer came across a vehicle decked out in “car art” on Thursday.

“At first I thought I was stopping ‘The Batmobile,’” Const. Ken Usipiuk said in a tweet.

Turns out the owner calls their car “Tha Hora,” and it includes what appears to be a tail on the back end, a large old-style grill on the front and a zombie and half-human creature on the top.

What it didn’t include, however, was a B.C. licence plate attached onto the front of the special car – required by law under the Motor Vehicle Act.

ALSO READ: ‘Grabher’ licence plate not dangerous, former sex researcher tells N.S. court

“Regardless how famous or unique attach your licence plates to the vehicle not loose on your dash,” Usipiuk said.

Delta police confirmed that the driver wasn’t issued a ticket and was likely given a verbal or written warning to get the plate attached.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit
Next story
Deck that collapsed in Aldergrove built illegally, Langley Township claims

Just Posted

Police seek suspect, ‘person of interest’ in armed robbery at Surrey mall

The robbery happened on Oct. 27 at a Chatr Mobile store inside Central City Shopping Centre

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

No-fee adoption event in Surrey to help animals find a ‘Home Fur the Holidays’

Surrey Animal Resource Centre built ‘adoption room’ with grant funding

South Surrey teen’s artistic gifts earned her spot at UBC at age 14

Now 16, Maggie Lu is working on both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music composition

SURREY EVENTS: Remembrance Day theme for Jazzlinks band concert, and more

Plays, concerts, festivals and more in our weekly events guide for Surrey

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

Deck that collapsed in Aldergrove built illegally, Langley Township claims

As lawsuits fly, Township claims the deck was built in secret with no inspections

Why anti-Trudeau graffiti on an Abbotsford overpass took three days to remove

The words, “Kill Trudea,” appeared over the busy highway route on the morning of the election

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

VIDEO: Injured eagle in Salmon Arm soaring once again

Eagle damaged his wing after impaling it on a tree branch

Journalist killed in Afghanistan honoured with plaque at her Vancouver high school

A ceremony attended by her friends and family was held in the school’s auditorium

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Most Read