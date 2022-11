Witness video shows police in tactical gear running through the gridlock traffic

Large police presence across multiple locations in Lower Mainland on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (@GurmyM/Twitter)

Highway 1 near the Port Mann Bridge in Coquitlam is at a standstill, and has been for hours, due to a major police incident near the King Edward overpass.

Meanwhile, witness video shows police in tactical gear running through the gridlock traffic near Shaughnessy Street and Lougheed Highway.

Braid SkyTrain Station is also closed. A large police presence has also been reported by witnesses at Scott Road Station.

More to come.

