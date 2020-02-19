777 Richards Street, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Large amount of alleged street drugs found in Vancouver apartment, two men hospitalized

Police are working to test the alleged drugs found in the apartment

Millions of dollars in alleged illicit drugs and about $200,000 in cash were seized by Vancouver police Saturday after two men were found in medical distress inside a downtown apartment.

Officers and paramedics were called to an apartment at 777 Richards Street in the early morning of Feb. 15 to check on the well-being of those inside, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Two men were located in medical distress inside the unit, and were taken to hospital, police said. Officers saw alleged drugs and money in plain view inside, according to the news release.

“Our officers immediately obtained a warrant to search the residence,” Sgt. Aaron Roed said.

“Officers located and seized multiple bricks believed to be cocaine, cash, approximately three gallons of an unknown liquid, and several ounces of a substance believed to be MDMA. The estimated street value of the drugs is several million dollars.”

The investigation is ongoing, police said, adding that drug charges will be suggested to Crown Counsel if lab tests confirm the substances are illegal.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they’ll meet with ministers if RCMP get out
Next story
World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Just Posted

Suspect in Surrey forcible confinement arrested in Toronto

Constable Richard Wright, of the Surrey RCMP, said William Daniels-Sey was arrested on Feb. 16

GoFundMe started for former White Rock man who suffered hemorrhage in Dubai

Family friend suspects hospital bill to be in the hundreds of thousands

Construction begins on Highway 91/17 improvements in Delta

Project includes new interchanges at Highway 17/Highway 91 Connector and at River Road/Highway 17

Trade sends Surrey NHLer Brenden Dillon to Washington

‘We felt it was important for us to add a player of his caliber to our defensive group,’ says Caps GM

Despite evacuation, coronavirus-quarantined White Rock couple still two weeks from home

Government chartered plane to help cruising Canadians return from Japan

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

The Crown corporation has suspended passenger trains on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

Langley teen who died of apparent drug overdose to receive a hockey-themed memorial

Police report on Carson Crimeni case now in the hands of Crown counsel

Langley mother struck down in ‘terrifying’ crosswalk near elementary school

It was an incident long foretold by Shortreed Elementary parents and students

B.C. widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket

Lori Roberts lost her fiancé one month ago Tuesday now she’s lost almost all she had left of him

Hospital denies Aldergrove cancer patient’s exposure to superbug despite incriminating letter

‘A possibility’ that the endoscope used ‘may be connected to your infection’: Vancouver Coastal Health

Large amount of alleged street drugs found in Vancouver apartment, two men hospitalized

Police are working to test the alleged drugs found in the apartment

Most Read