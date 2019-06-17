The one-acre property at 27214 Fraser Hwy. is in the process of being bought, which resulted in the shutdown of the Alder Inn’s show lounge this past weekend. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Langley’s oldest and last strip bar shuts its doors

The Alder Inn, in operation since 1957, has reportedly been purchased

The only strip bar remaining in Langley – at the Alder Inn – has shut its doors this past weekend.

Since 1957, the hotel, liquor store, bar, and show lounge, advertised as a “Western-style saloon,” has operated on the corner of Fraser Highway and 272nd Street in downtown Aldergrove.

As early as Saturday, a visit to the the Alder Inn revealed its bar and show lounge had been shut down.

Gary Sangha, who’s “been operating in the community for 29 years now,” said the building is in the process of being sold. He clarified, however, that he will keep his liquor licence and will continue to operate the liquor store on the site as a lease for the “foreseeable” future.

The closure of the show lounge is being met as good news by some in the community, local mother and business owner Alana O’Connor among them.

Every Tuesday night during what was publicized as “amateur night” on a sign outside the Inn – women as young as 19 were able to dance on stage with poles as bar-goers watched.

Exotic dancers were on stage otherwise, every weekday, from noon until 11 p.m. On weekends the pole dancing shows went past midnight.

O’Connor has worried about the goings on of the bar since she first set up Book N’ Bean cafe just down the street in 2016.

“No mother looks down at their infant daughter and says ‘I hope you’ll make great pole dancer one day’,” O’Connor shared, after hearing of the shutdown. “As mothers, we want more than this for our daughters.”

She’s not alone.

“It’s been very much a concern of the community, that establishment,” Langley RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman, Aldergrove’s community police liaison, told the Aldergrove Star.

The bar has “outlived its purpose within the community,” Neuman added.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River
Next story
Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

Just Posted

Surrey’s Heritage Rail to celebrate first responders on Canada Day weekend

Cloverdale fire hall will be honoured in ceremony, first responders to receive free train ticket

Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed

Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India

South Asian Mental Health Alliance receives $112K to train 100 ‘youth ambassadors’

The first batch of 25 youth will begin training in Surrey next week

Delta police donate recovered bikes back to the community

18 bikes were donated to R.E.C. for Kids, a non-profit that provides sports equipment to kids in need

VIDEO: Life-threatening injuries in South Surrey motorcycle crash

Air ambulance dispatched following incident at 148 Street and 30 Avenue Monday

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

The hatchery has lost close to 150 fish in the past several months

Police probe report of shooting as Raptors rally continues

There were reports of a woman being injured at the event that celebrates the team’s NBA title win

Oil and gas sector cautious as deadline on Trans Mountain decision nears

Trudeau government expected to announce whether it will approve pipeline for second time on Tuesday

Skipping school costs a dozen B.C. students chance at a new car

Cowichan’s Jared Lammi showed up and won $5,000 cheque toward vehicle, but he can’t drive

BC Ferries adds extra and late night summer sailings

Seasonal adjustments to sailing times also in effect on many routes

People throwing food at a bear in Fernie alarms conservation groups

“Approaching and feeding bears contributes to habituation,” says conservation group

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

Most Read