Langley says goodbye to Sears

Sears last day at Willowbrook Shopping Centre is Jan. 8

It is down to the final days for shoppers at the Sears store at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

The Langley department store, along with several others, will be closing on Jan. 8, with all stores scheduled for closure by Jan. 14.

The Langley store had 107 employees at the time the closing was announced, 88 of whom were part-time.

Roughly 2,900 jobs were lost nation-wide. Sears operated 95 department stores across Canada, most of which were anchored inside malls.

On Wednesday, most of the Langley store was empty, with discounts still to be found in the shoe department, as well as on clothing and some appliances.

As an anchor tenant of the mall, it will leave a large empty space. Loralee Clarke, general manager of Willowbrook Shopping Centre, isn’t commenting on what will happen in the interm with the space. Clarke said that would be something for the appropriate Sears representatives to answer. Sears has been a staple in Canada since it first opened in 1952.

For many remote communities, Sears was the only place available to shop by catalogue.

Sears also introduced children to the iconic WishBook, which was anxiously thumbed through by kids dreaming of what they wanted for Christmas.


monique@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Police identify man killed in Burnaby fight
Next story
B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Just Posted

Man hurt in Surrey’s first shooting of 2018 in Cloverdale

Police say shots were fired at 174 Street and 64 Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ crew transforms Cloverdale United Church for film shoot

Crews set up a prop graveyard that can be seen from Highway 15

Surrey residents make it big in January Marie Lapuz Youth Leadership Award

Award given out by Sher Vancouver recognizes people making a difference in LGBT community

Missing Cloverdale girl found safe and sound, Surrey RCMP say

Search was on for Megan Shields after she was last seen Tuesday night in Cloverdale

Mystery odour leads to dozens of calls

Metro Vancouver focuses attention on Border Feed Lot composting plant

VIDEO: Save Hawthorne Park members stage protest against tree cutting for road in Surrey Park

City says it’s taking down about 200 trees. Protesters claim it’s more like 2,000

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

No charges against Vancouver cop whose police dog injured suspect during arrest

A man suffered serious injuries to his arm when the dog bit him in March 2016

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

UPDATED: Police identify man killed in Burnaby fight

Jwada Hedar-Kadhim died following an altercation in an apartment

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Stealth still seeking first victory

New England wins game of runs over Vancouver in National Lacrosse League action

VIDEO: Midnight fire guts Coquitlam home

RCMP say the fire does not look suspicious

Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

Helipad part of $1.36 billion redevelopment project to increase capacity at B.C.’s oldest hospital

Most Read