The online poster for Joel Goddard, who left his Willoughby home Nov. 10, 2020, has been updated by his family and friends who received word that he’s been found.

The online poster for Joel Goddard, who left his Willoughby home Nov. 10, 2020, has been updated by his family and friends who received word that he’s been found.

Langley man missing since Nov. 10 found alive and safe in Abbotsford

Family of the Willoughby area man had been searching for days. Police find him at Abbotsford Airport

A Langley man who had not been seen since Nov. 10 has been found and is alive and safe, announced his family and friends.

On the private Facebook page Missing Joel Goddard, his wife, Susie Fletcher, announced the best of all possible outcomes.

“We have been informed Joel has been found,” she said. “He is alive and safe!”

She also said how grateful she was to everyone who helped search for him and offered support.

“We could not do this without you all. We have had so much support not only in the community but across the country and that is beyond appreciated. We have read your kind words, felt your prayers and have been thankful for your hard work.”

The Langley RCMP sent out word Thursday morning.

“Investigators discovered yesterday, Nov. 25, his ATM card had been used to make a withdrawal at the Abbotsford Airport. His vehicle was found in the parking lot and officers attending found him safe inside the vehicle,” said Cpl. Holly Largy. “Langley RCMP would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in getting the message out on this missing man.”

Fletcher noted that the search was made all the more difficult by the global pandemic.

“Things like this can really bring people together even amidst a pandemic which is absolutely incredible. It shows the power of humanity, kindness and compassion,” she said.

• READ MORE: Family and friends continue searching for missing Langley father

The family is asking for private time to deal with the events of recent weeks.

“Susie will be reaching out in the next couple days to say thank you personally to some close friends and new friends who helped,” said family friend Kristina Walker.

The family and friends had planned to continue searching with offers of assistance from drone owners and a helicopter pilot as well as people willing to help with ground searches. Messages from 4×4 clubs around the province also includes offers of help and many people were keeping watch in their communities around the Lower Mainland.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New ‘trauma-informed’ reporting room opening next week in Chilliwack

Just Posted

RCMP logo
Keen-eyed neighbour’s call to police helps stop South Surrey burglary in progress

Mounties were on the way before would-be thieves triggered home alarm

Naomi Morrisseau and daughter Genesis Reign-Soldat. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey mom and young daughter found and are safe, police say

Naomi Morrisseau and her daughter Genesis Reign-Soldat, age 3, had been reported missing in Whalley

File photo
Surrey RCMP arrest local man accused of threatening Councillor Jack Hundial, prime minister

Hundial said he received a death threat ‘that basically said to put a bullet in me’

Ramona Kaptyn. (Submitted photo)
Ramona Kaptyn to run as Surrey Connect candidate in next election

South Surrey resident joins Couns. Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial as the slate’s third candidate

The City of Delta is receiving $77,250 from Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program for the installation of 20 electric vehicle charging stations at public facilities in the community, like this one outside the new North Delta Centre for the Arts. (James Smith photo)
Delta to receive $77K for more electric vehicle charging stations

The federal funding will help expand Delta’s network of public charging stations by 20 in 2021

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

A new ‘soft reporting’ room is opening inside the Ann Davis Transition Society offices on Dec. 1, 2020 which is thought to be the first of its kind in B.C. (Ann Davis Transitional Society/ Facebook)
New ‘trauma-informed’ reporting room opening next week in Chilliwack

It’s a space for reporting domestic violence, sexual assault, or gender-based violence to police

The corporate headquarters of Pfizer Canada are seen in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The chief medical adviser at Health Canada says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in Canada next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Health Canada expects first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved next month

Canada has a purchase deal to buy at least 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine,

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The online poster for Joel Goddard, who left his Willoughby home Nov. 10, 2020, has been updated by his family and friends who received word that he’s been found.
Langley man missing since Nov. 10 found alive and safe in Abbotsford

Family of the Willoughby area man had been searching for days. Police find him at Abbotsford Airport

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A UBC study recommends an multi-government investment of $381 million to protect 102 species at risk in the Fraser River estuary. (Photo supplied by Yuri Choufour)
102 Fraser River estuary species at risk of extinction, researchers warn

UBC team develops $381-million strategy to combat crisis, boost economy

FILE – A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample during an antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub, in Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Test costs $75 and is available in B.C. and Ontario

The grey region of this chart shows the growth of untraced infection, due to lack of information on potential sources. With added staff and reorganization, the gap is stabilized, Dr. Bonnie Henry says. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

People now notified of test results by text message

Most Read