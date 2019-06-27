Langley couple seeks belongings after U-Haul stolen from Abbotsford parking lot

Pair had been planning on moving to Winnipeg, but thieves stole truck from hotel lot Friday night

A Langley couple preparing to move halfway across Canada is now without most of their belongings after a U-Haul moving truck was stolen over the weekend from an Abbotsford hotel’s parking lot.

Abbotsford Police are hoping the public can track down some of the items stolen from the truck, which was later found empty in a Surrey high school parking lot.

The couple had been about to move to Winnipeg and had parked the U-Haul Friday night in a hotel lot on Mt. Lehman Road.

The truck contained most of the pair’s belongings, including furniture, a burl coffee table (a burl is a cross-section of a large tree), books, photos and a red Taotao scooter. A mounted eagle that was a family heirloom dating from the 1920s is also missing.

Police say the truck, which had the Arizona licence plate AJ32495, was stolen sometime overnight and found in the Fraser Heights Secondary School parking lot Saturday morning.

Anyone with information – including dashcam footage – that might help is asked to contact Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225, text 222973, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: Estimated $100,000 in belongings in U-Haul stolen from U.S. family

RELATED: U-Haul van loaded with couple’s belongings stolen in Abbotsford, found empty in Surrey

Most Read