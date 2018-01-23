VIDEO: Langley airport upgrades on track for summer

Work on a new terminal is underway and walls will be up soon.

Work on new concrete walls and foundations is underway for the new terminal at the Langley Regional Airport. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Builders poured concrete this month for the walls of the new terminal at the Langley Regional Airport.

“The terminals still well on its way,” said airport manager Guy Miller on Tuesday.

The walls now being formed and set will be tilted up, likely in February.

Once the walls are up, the rest of the construction will move quickly, and the terminal is expected to be finished sometime this summer.

WATCH: Construction underway at Langley Regional Airport

Meanwhile, the new hangars on the west side are also largely done and already populated with new recreational flying tenants.

In addition Vector Aerospace’s new maintenance facility on the east side of the airport is fully operational. Standard Aero, a large maintenance, repair, and overhaul firm, recently purchased Vector.