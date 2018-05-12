Landlord allegedly points gun at tenant to coerce rent payment

Abbotsford man charged with pointing a firearm following Friday evening arrest

Two Abbotsford men are facing charges after a dispute between a landlord and tenant turned violent Friday, police say.

The woman living in a home in the 31900-block of Peardonville Road had supposedly refused to pay rent before the landlord fixed damage inside the home, Sgt. Judy Bird with the Abbotsford Police said.

Police were first called to the residence on Thursday for the dispute but, she said, no arrests were made at that time.

The landlord, in his mid-60s, came to collect rent around 3 p.m. Friday and an altercation between him and the tenant’s son, aged 21 or 22, ensued. Police were called and they arrested the son who, Bird said, now faces an assault charge. He was released.

Later that day, Bird said the landlord allegedly returned with a gun and pointed it at the tenant in a repeated attempt to coerce rent payment. Police were called once more but the landlord had already left when they arrived. She said they later tracked him down, arrested him and he now faces a charge of pointing a firearm, although police did not find a gun in his possession.

