KPU to sanitize surfaces in bid to ward off coronavirus transmission

Overseas travel to some countries has also been stopped

Kwantlen Polytechnic University announced Wednesday it will be using hospital-grade sanitizer in an increased cleaning regimen due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The university, which has campuses in Langley, Surrey, and Richmond, said in an update to its COVID-19 policies that additional day porters have been assigned to clean all surfaces that are frequently touched.

In addition, KPU is restricting university travel to all countries designated as “level 3” by the Canadian government. No university travel for staff or students to those countries will be approved, and previously approved travel is being cancelled, the statement said.

It also noted the government recommendation against cruise ship travel.

KPU has already advised anyone who has flu-like symptoms, or has anyone in their home with flu-like symptoms, to stay home from school or work.

