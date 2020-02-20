Traffic, particularly on South Surrey’s 24 Avenue, has been a point of contention for letter writers in the past. (Aaron Hinks photo)

KPU to host forums on transit, mobility in Surrey

Events to include panel, question-and-answer discussions

As Surrey continues to be the region’s fastest-growing community, Kwantlen Polytechnic University is hosting two geo-forums to highlight mobility and transit issues.

On Feb. 27 and March 19 (both Thursdays), from 7 to 9 p.m., KPU will host the Mobilities 2020 Geo-Forums at the Civic Plaza campus (13485 Central Ave.). The events will include a panel and question-and-answer discussions with city public transportation officials, urban planners, scholars, and activists for transit, universal access, cycling and pedestrians.

Both evenings are free, but registration is required. To register, visit kpu.ca/arts/geography/news.

The two forums on public transportation, pedestrian and mobility issues will focus on “key mobility challenges and debates, including improving the transit network; rail proposals; universal access for disenabled residents, pedestrians, cyclists and elders; transit justice and other transportation issues.”

According to a release from KPU, Surrey’s population has grown 2.9 per cent, or more than 16,500 people from 2018 to 2019, “and will continue to grow to become the largest city in B.C. in the coming years.”

David Sadoway, a KPU geography instructor and organizer of the event, said that “mobility and livability issues will continue to be one of critical importance to our quality of life,” as the region continues to grow.

“So really we want to talk about movement and non-vehicular mobility in all its forms – from transit to walking, cycling, or taking a wheelchair – in the diverse places we live, work and play, both today and into the future,” Sadoway said.

He said that with a growing population “there are always challenges with congestion, road safety, air and noise pollution, as well as Surrey’s reputation with urban sprawl, suburbia and an auto-oriented landscape.”

“Entrenched car culture cannot be tackled with a few silver bullet steps, but instead requires integrated, comprehensive approaches.”

READ ALSO: Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver for rider complaints, April 25, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Extradition case delayed for South Surrey fugitive caught in U.S. after year-long manhunt
Next story
UPDATE: 71-year-old arrested, elderly man critical following incident in White Rock’s Five Corners

Just Posted

Court awards Surrey Costco shopping cart collector $583K after car pins him

Kurtis Ryan Burdeniuk, 22, was retrieving carts when driver backed into him in the parking lot, pinning him

Royal Canadian circus coming back to Cloverdale

June dates for rebranded circus in year of expansion into U.S.

Guildford’s Winter Festival raises nearly $7K for Surrey Memorial Hospital

Funds raised through two weekends of skate rentals, on-site donations

Committee that replaced Surrey’s Public Safety Committee seven months ago has never met

Surrey mayor dissolved safety committee in July 2019, replaced it with Interim Police Transition Advisory Committee

Delta police bust ‘insanely reckless’ driver going more than double the speed limit

Driver was caught traveling at 166 km/h on the South Fraser Perimeter Road

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

Monster Jam set to roar back into Vancouver

Monster truck tour to stop at PNE Coliseum in March

One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Pipeline talks got B.C. railway open, can work again: Horgan

Premier says protest excesses damage Wet’suwet’en case

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

Police look for man in Halloween mask who robbed Abbotsford medical-marijuana clinic

City’s second dispensary to be robbed in one month

Most Read