KPU campuses go smoke-free starting Jan. 21 – and that includes vaping

SURREY — Kwantlen Polytechnic University will be the third post-secondary institution in B.C. to ban smoking on its premises, starting Sunday (Jan. 21).

As of that date, smoking and vaping are prohibited on all KPU campuses and properties, including inside private vehicles while those vehicles are located on KPU property.

“We didn’t make this decision lightly,” Dr. Alan Davis, KPU president and vice-chancellor, stated Wednesday morning (Jan. 17).

“A task force of employees, faculty and students deliberated at length over the many options and possibilities, ultimately concluding that a full ban was the best way forward.”

The new policy, which will go into effect at the start of National Non-Smoking Week, will be complemented by resources and support for smokers who are interested in quitting, KPU officials say.

Similar smoke-free policies are already in place at the Emily Carr College of Art + Design and Trinity Western University in B.C, and at close to a dozen post-secondary institutions across Canada, the most recent being McMaster University, whose policy also went into effect in January, according to a KPU press release.

“Our objective with the smoke-free policy is to create a working and learning environment that promotes the overall the health and wellness of students and staff,” Davis added.

KPU has been “socializing” the university community to the new policy since mid-November, according to officials there.

“Once the policy is in place, members of the KPU community who see someone smoking in violation of the policy are asked to respectfully remind them of the new rules. Individuals who do not abide by the policy may be given a notice of violation by campus security. Supervisors will discuss the violation with employees, while students found in violation will be subject to the provisions of the Student Conduct policy.”

The new policy is outlined in a post at kpu.ca/smoke-free.