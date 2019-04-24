Khan Michael Bourne, of Sechelt, shot dead in Surrey

Police say Bourne was found laying on the ground, with gunshot wounds

Homicide investigators say Sechelt resident Khan Michael Bourne, 32, was shot dead in Whalley on Tuesday afternoon.

Surrey Mounties were called to the 13300-block of 114th Avenue at 3:18 p.m. about a man lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died in hospital.

Samantha Baker, Bourne’s cousin, said he was “fearless and strong, handsome and kind” in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. She said Bourne was part of the Sechelt First Nation.

“The love you have for your dear mom, your sister and all of us females in our family, we felt that and will honour you back with that same respect and care now, paddle your canoe and kiss your daddy for me, our grandparents and all the greats up there,” Baker said in the post. “You’re our King in the sky, dance and enjoy your ceremony up there. Ancestors stay with us, protect our ‘uncle Khan’ and surround him in your everlasting light and love Creator.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to both Baker and the Sechelt First Nation for comment.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has conduct of the investigation now.

Corporal Frank Jang, spokesman for the IHIT, said Bourne was “known to police,” and it is believed Bourne was “targeted for murder.” Jang said Bourne has a criminal record.

“But as far as the motive, which is really the most important thing for us right now, we’re still trying to determine that,” said Jang, adding that “right now, it’s a little early to definitively link this to gang activity.”

Asked if Bourne frequently came to Surrey, Jang said he doesn’t know.

“Just from the preliminary checks, it shows that he worked and lived in Sechelt,” Jang said. We need to know who he was meeting with, what he was doing, things like that. Police databases and police checks can only take us so far. We really need those who knew him the best.”

Jang said officers are looking for witnesses and anyone with dash cam or cell phone video, who was in the area around the time of the incident.

Jang said a vehicle “fled the scene” immediately after the shooting and police are looking for video surveillance footage, dash cam and cell phone video. He said some witnesses have already come forward.

During a press conference on Wednesday (April 24), Jang said officers don’t have a description of the vehicle yet.

“Once our investigators have had time to go through that video, at that point, we will have a make and model for the vehicle description.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), email police at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit solvecrime.ca.

According to the Surrey RCMP there have been 15 reports of shots fired in the city so far this year. There were 38 shootings in Surrey in 2018, and 59 in 2017. In 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.



