Kerry-Lynne Findlay officially elected in South Surrey-White Rock

The results are now official – Conservative candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay has won the South Surrey-White Rock riding.

Late on election day Monday (Sept. 20), Kerry-Lynne Findlay had staked a lead in the race, with 22,528 votes (42.7 per cent), compared to 20, 299 votes (38.5 per cent) for Liberal Gordie Hogg, who was in second. And though she was considered to have successfully won the riding for a second consecutive election, not all the votes were in, as mail-in ballots were still yet to be counted.

On Friday, however, Elections Canada was reporting that 100 per cent of votes were now tabulated, with Findlay maintaining her lead. Findlay finished with 24, 176 votes (42.4 per cent), while runner-up Hogg garnered 22,164 (38.9 per cent). In third place was NDP’s June Liu, whose final vote tally reached 8,438 (14.8 per cent) and PPC candidate Gary Jensen was fourth, with 2,190 votes (3.8 per cent).

On election night, Findlay told Peace Arch News she was “just thrilled” to be re-elected by Semiahmoo Peninsula voters.

With all the votes in, the South Surrey-White Rock riding also had by far the highest voter turnout among Surrey-area ridings, with 64.7 per cent of eligible voters casting a ballot. By comparison, voter turnout in Surrey-Newton was 55.59 per cent; 50.96 per cent in Surrey Centre; 54.25 per cent in Fleetwood-Port Kells and 60.45 per cent in Cloverdale-Langley City.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada Election 2021