Kent Institution in Agassiz seizes $95,000 worth of drugs, other contraband

Correctional Service of Canada staff at Kent Institution seized a package containing more than $95,000 worth of contraband on Monday, Sept. 20.

According to a Sept. 29 release from the CSC, the seized items included 92 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 22 grams of cocaine, 82 grams of THC and two SIM cards. The estimated institutional value of the seizure was $95,800.

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” a statement from the CSC reads. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

CSC has set up a tip line for all federal institution for additional information about activities related to institution security, including drug trafficking, drug use and threats to staff, inmates and visitors. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784. Information shared is protected and callers may remain anonymous.

Two other reported contraband seizure operations nabbed more than $163,000 worth of drugs, electronics and miscellaneous contraband ($115,000 in a March 2021 operation and $48,000 in July 2021).

An investigation is ongoing.

