Kelowna cab driver charged with sexual assault

RCMP received a report May 28 alleging a taxi passenger had been sexually assaulted by a cab driver

A Kelowna taxi driver has been charged with sexual assault.

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 37, was arrested on May 30 following an investigation into an alleged assault in the early morning hours of May 26.

He was released on strict conditions pending a first court appearance and his chauffeur’s permit was surrendered and seized by police.

A detailed report was forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration, and charges were approved.

Sidhu made a first appearance in courts on July 4. He is set for a second court appearance on July 25.

