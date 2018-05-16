Helped out by Tony Florence (seated) James Evans fills sandbags in north Langley after unprotected areas of the Township were placed under flood alert this week. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

VIDEO: Katzie First Nation seeks sandbagging volunteers in Langley, Pitt Meadows and Surrey

Flood water seeping in from both the Fraser River and Yorkson Creek

With the Township of Langley issuing an evacuation alert to unprotected areas of Northwest Langley yesterday, members of the Katzie First Nation are now working to get ahead of the flood water as quickly as possible.

Volunteers will be stacking 18,000 sandbags along the west end of Allard Crescent in Langley today from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and co-ordinating emergency efforts for residents on Barnston Island, who received an evacuation alert this morning, as well as Pitt Meadows.

“We are sending crews of volunteers over to begin our flood preparedness and we do have some lower lying properties,” said Chief Grace Cunningham of the Katzie First Nation.

“And of course, Yorkson Creek comes through the back, so they’re having issues with flood waters coming in from the back, and also they’re getting it from the front (along the Fraser River).”

More volunteers are needed, along with donations of food and water for those doing the sandbagging. Those who are not physically able to work, can help with other co-ordinating efforts as well, Cunningham added.

“We’re just asking that if people come forward to volunteer, it would be a great help to bring their own gear, their own shovels and their own gloves,” she said.

“We will be providing support by way of meals at lunch and at the end of the day. It’s kind of hard to predict what that’s going to look like. We’re doing our best to deal with the emergency and then also take care of the people coming forward. We’re trying to cover both to the best of our ability, it’s a bit challenging.”

READ MORE: Flood evacuation alert issued in Northwest Langley

The Katzie First Nation is currently working with Emergency BC, and has created an emergency operation centre in Pitt Meadows to support its communities.

“We’re managing three different parts of our community and each community has different issues,” Cunningham said.

“So we’re working with Metro Vancouver for Barnston Island, we’re working with Pitt Meadows Emergency from their city, and we’re working with Ginger Sherlock from the (Langley Emergency Program). So we’ve pulled in as many resources as we can to best support us, and make sure that we’re contacting the proper supports in all areas.”


miranda@langleytimes.com
