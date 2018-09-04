(Photo: Now-Leader file)

Crime prevention

Justin Trudeau holds round-table on guns and gangs at Surrey YMCA

PM speaks with seniors, youth and representatives from grassroots movement called Wake Up Surrey

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a “round-table discussion” on gangs and gun control Tuesday afternoon at a YMCA in Surrey, with youths aged 13 to 18 who have been affected by gun violence.

“Unless I make deliberate efforts to actually hear directly from those living and going through the challenges and able to share with me their perspectives, I don’t get the full picture,” Trudeau said during the photo op. “Obviously there are significant challenges facing youth in Surrey, issues with guns and gangs.”

He did not take questions from reporters.

“I look forward to chasing out these people,” he said, pointing at the media present, “and hearing from all of you.”

Prior to the photo op, which ran roughly an hour late, police had reporters and videographers leave their equipment and bags in the middle of another room so a police dog could sniff them out.

Surrey Liberal MP Ken Hardie told the Now-Leader that Trudeau would be speaking with seniors, youth and representatives from Wake Up Surrey, a grassroots movement aimed at stopping gang violence on this city’s streets.

“He wanted specifically to talk to young people about this,” and that’s why the round table was at the YMCA, Hardie explained.

The meeting, at Tong Louie Family YMCA at 14988 57th Ave., was also attended by Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and Bill Blair, federal minister of border security and organized crime reduction and Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
