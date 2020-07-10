‘Justice for Mona’ protests are planned in Vancouver, Kelowna, Richmond and Surrey on July 11, 2020. (Mona Wang photo)

‘Justice for Mona’ rally planned for Surrey

Security camera footage shows Mona Wang being dragged, stepped on during RCMP wellness check at UBCO

A protest in support of a UBC Okanagan student, who was dragged and stepped on by an officer after the RCMP was called to check on her wellbeing, is planned for Surrey Saturday afternoon.

The Surrey rally will be taking place at RCMP E Division Headquarters (14200 Green Timbers Way) from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 11.

There are coinciding rallies planned at the Vancouver Art Gallery, Richmond’s Minoru Park and Kelowna’s Stuart Park.

The rallies are in response to the “shocking, saddening and traumatizing video footage” of a Kelowna RCMP Constable Lacey Browning dragging UBCO student Mona Wang down a hall and pressing her head to the floor with a boot during a wellness check.

Wang launched a civil lawsuit in March alleging Browning had assaulted her in January and a video of the incident was recently made public.

READ ALSO: Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check, June 23, 2020

The alleged assault was filmed by a surveillance video taken from inside the student’s apartment building and the plaintiff’s lawyer is using the video in an attempt to prove the officer used excessive force.

The claim alleges that Mona Wang was at her apartment on Jan. 20 when her boyfriend called police and asked them to provide a health check on Wang, claiming she was under mental distress.

According to court documents, Const. Lacy Browning attended Wang’s apartment and found the student lying on the floor in a state of semi-consciousness. The plaintiff claims she was not a danger to Browning and did not act in a manner that would cause the RCMP officer to fear for their own safety.

The court documents state Browning did not identify herself as an RCMP officer or provide any medical assistance to Wang.

It’s alleged Browning demanded Wang stand up and as she could not stand on her own, the officer then kicked the plaintiff in the stomach.

Masks will be mandatory at the protests due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the poster.

While addressing the surveillance video showing the incident on Thursday, July 2, BC RCMP Southeast District commander Brad Haugli apologized to Wang.

“I am sorry to Ms. Wang for what occurred. If that was my family member or friend I would want answers as well,” he said.

A petition calling for Browning to be fired and criminally charged with assault has nearly 360,000 signees.

READ ALSO: Kelowna RCMP commander calls for more nurses during wellness checks after complaint, July 3, 2020

– With files from Michael Rodriguez, Jen Zielinski


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

KelownaPoliceRCMPSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

Just Posted

Rugby practices to return to Lower Mainland fields this fall

B.C. Rugby announced its return to play plan July 7

Drive-in movies coming to Cloverdale

Dolittle, Trolls World Tour playing one night each at rodeo grounds

Rooftop hatchlings ‘a nice addition’ to White Rock RCMP operations

Pair of seagull chicks hatched in ‘fenced playground’ on July 2

‘Justice for Mona’ rally planned for Surrey

Security camera footage shows Mona Wang being dragged, stepped on during RCMP wellness check at UBCO

Sources receives $70K from SurreyCares

Funds will help with warehouse space for food programs in Surrey, White Rock, Langley

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

VIDEO: Alberta man rescues baby eagle believed to be drowning in East Kootenay lake

Brett Bacon was boating on a lake in Windermere when he spotted the baby eagle struggling in the water

Police nab three impaired drivers in one night in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP served 80 impaired driving infractions in June

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

Conservatives say police should be called into investigate WE charity scandal

Trudeau is already under investigation by the ethics commissioner for potential conflict of interest

Most Read