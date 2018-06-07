Jaspal Atwal in Surrey court on charge of uttering threat

Man who was centre of international brouhaha to appear for an arraignment hearing today

A Surrey man whose attendance at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reception in India in February sparked an international brouhaha is set to appear in Surrey provincial court today for an arraignment hearing on a charge of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The charge stems from an incident alleged to have occurred on April 23, 2018 in Surrey.

In an unrelated matter, Atwal was found guilty of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister in 1986.

Earlier this year he was invited to attend a reception with Trudeau and was photographed posing with the prime minister’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, as well as Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi and Sonia Sidhu, Liberal MP for Brampton South.

There was a great international uproar over how Atwal got invited.

Surrey Liberal MP Randeep Sarai offered in a prepared statement an “apology without reservation” for his role in what proved to be a public relations disaster for the federal Trudeau government.

