Islamic school in Surrey closed following 21 COVID-positive cases

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Iqra Islamic School in Surrey after 21 COVID-19-positive cases were identified among staff and students.

The school voluntarily closed on Saturday, May 28, according to the health authority, and, following the outbreak declaration, will remain closed while Fraser Health undertakes case and contact management. “Fraser Health is collaborating with the school and FISA as part of the outbreak response,” said a news release Monday (May 31).

The school is located at 14590 116A Ave., in the Port Mann area.

In a school environment, if a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, Fraser Health Public Health follows a protocol that includes:

• Contact tracing is initiated to determine how the individual was infected and who they were in close contact with in order to advise for self-monitoring or isolation.

• Public Health staff works closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact management process to maintain close communication with the school community.

For more information about COVID-19 school exposures in the Fraser Health region, visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

Everyone ages 12 and over is eligible to register for and receive their COVID-19 immunization. Register at gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.

