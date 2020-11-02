Firefighters work to extinguish a large fire at a warehouse in Delta Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Investigation underway after Cannabis facility catches fire in Delta

Warehouse a ‘complete write off’ after fire that sent up massive plume of black smoke Sunday

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a large fire Sunday morning that destroyed a disused cannabis facility in Delta.

Delta Fire Department was called to the 10000-block of Hornby Drive at 7:28 a.m. to reports of a fire inside a warehouse, which was attached to a greenhouse.

Prominent Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth says the blaze occurred at one of its facilities that has not been in operation for several months.

The contents of the warehouse caused a significant smoke plume that could be seen from several municipalities throughout Metro Vancouver.

“Immediately, because of the smoke, our battalion chief called for a second alarm, so that gave us seven apparatus and approximately 30 firefighters,” Delta Fire Department deputy Chief Brad Wilson told Peace Arch News Monday.

It took crews several hours to extinguish the fire, which tore through the warehouse.

“The contents involved would have been cardboard, diesel, insulated panels, electrical lifts and stuff like that. So that’s what caused the big black smoke, I imagine,” Wilson said.

Wilson commended the “fantastic job” firefighters did to contain the fire to the warehouse before it could spread to the greenhouse.

“They knew they weren’t going to put out the origin of the fire, they just prevented it from spreading to other portions of the establishment,” Wilson said, adding that saving surrounding structures is a priority for firefighters.

“The line in the sand. We want to save this, and that is your strategy: confinement.”

While the greenhouse was saved, the warehouse is a “complete write-off.”

Wilson said investigators began searching for clues Sunday, and continued to work the scene Monday. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

In a news release issued Sunday, the City of Delta applauded city firefighters for containing the fire.

“Delta’s firefighters contained the fire to the involved shipping/receiving section of the structure. Due to Delta’s fire crews’ outstanding work, the fire did not affect any other exposed building close to the location,” the release states.

– with files from The Canadian Press


