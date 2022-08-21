Investigation ongoing after fatal stabbing in Surrey leaves 45-year-old man dead

The man was allegedly confronted by a group of youths after exiting a transit bus

A confrontation on Thursday night in Surrey has left a 45-year-old man dead from stab wounds at the hands of a group of youths, police say.

On Thursday (Aug. 18) at about 10 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing near 184 Street and Fraser Highway. At the scene, Surrey detachment found a 45-year-old man “suffering from serious injures,” said Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Det. Sukhi Dhesi.

The violence allegedly occurred after the man was confronted by a female on a transit bus. After the victim exited the bus, it is believed that he was confronted by a group of youths and then stabbed, police report.

A witness who happened to be driving by the scene of the crime called 911, allowing for an ambulance to take the victim to hospital, where he “later succumbed to his injuries.”

IHIT is investigating the incident and is calling on witnesses to contact IHIT to help move the investigation forward.

“We also want to appeal to those people who may have been part of the group and were witnesses to the incident to come forward,” Dhesi said.

On individual was taken into custody, after police got assistance from the Integrated Police Dog Service, then was later released.

IHIT is asking anyone who witnessed the crime or who may have dash camera footage of the area of 184 Street and Fraser Highway between the hours of 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on August 18 to contact them by calling 1-877-551- IHIT (4448) or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

