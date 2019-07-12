Two vehicles caught fire at the Douglas/Peace Arch border following a collision May 2. (Brendan Payne video screenshot)

Investigation into fiery border-crash at South Surrey is ‘progressing’

A Washington State man was arrested following the May 2 crash that killed Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung

Investigation into a fiery crash that killed a Port Moody pastor at the Douglas (Peace Arch) border crossing more than two months ago is “progressing,” police say.

“It’s all moving forward,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko said Thursday.

“It just takes time. We understand that there’s a high level of public interest.”

Rev. Tom Cheung died May 2 after a Porsche Cayenne SUV collided with a Toyota Sienna van in the northbound lanes of the approach to the Canada Border Services Agency booths at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The impact sent both vehicles into a garden area located in the median between the north- and southbound lanes, where the van then burst into flames.

Witnesses reported hearing several explosions; a Washington State man was arrested at the scene.

No charges have been laid, but Sturko said investigators are “working expeditiously” to compile reports in the case.

“It’s too early to say whether charges are recommended or not,” she said.

“If there’s an update or charges are laid, we will let the public know.”

 

Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung died in a fiery May 2 crash at the Douglas border crossing in South Surrey. (GoFundMe photo)

Bouquets of flowers mark the site of the crash at the Douglas port of entry. (File photo)

