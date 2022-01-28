Investigation continues into death of Tsawwassen teen

Maaike Blom, 17, was found dead on Dec. 7, 2021, inside a residence on Tsawwassen First Nation land

Delta police say 17-year-old Maaike Blom, who went missing from her home on Dec. 3, 2021, was found dead on Dec. 7 inside a residence on Tsawwassen First Nation land. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a teenage girl in early December.

Seventeen-year-old Maaike Blom was found dead on Dec. 7, 2021, in a residence on Tsawwassen First Nation land. Blom had last been seen by family members on Dec. 3 and was reported missing the evening of Dec. 5. Police deemed her disappearance to be out of character and considered it high risk, dedicating “enhanced resources” to find her, according to a DPD press release.

In a press release Dec. 7, police said Blom’s death was suspicious but believed to be an isolated occurrence. An adult man was arrested in connection with Blom’s death.

An update on the case Friday (Jan. 28) said the man was interviewed, processed and released from custody pending further investigation, including toxicology and forensic analysis. The circumstances of Blom’s death are still being investigated.

“Maaike’s death is a tragedy, and continues to resonate with the community at large,” Insp. Heath Newton, head of the DPD’s investigative services section, said in a press release.

“Our investigators are aware that there are many discussions occurring related to her death. While we cannot provide any substantive updates yet on the investigation, we are confirming that the homeowners where Maaike was located have been co-operative with our investigation.”

The DPD is asking that the community remain patient, allow the investigation to conclude and Crown counsel to assess the evidence.

Anyone with tips or additional information regarding the investigation, is asked to call the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.



