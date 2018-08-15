Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

Jeff Lee, lawyer representing the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund, speaks to media following a court hearing related to money raised following the Humboldt Broncos bus crash outside the Court of Queens Bench in Saskatoon, Wednesday, August 15, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards)

A Saskatchewan judge has approved interim GoFundMe payments to those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The payments of $50,000 are to be given to each of the 13 survivors and the families of the 16 people who died after the junior hockey team’s bus and a transport truck crashed in April.

More than $15.2 million was donated to the GoFundMe campaign created after the crash.

The money had yet to be distributed because Saskatchewan has legislation which outlines how court-supervised payouts are to be made.

Jeff Lee, a lawyer who represents the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund Inc., told Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench some of the families have faced financial hardship since the crash.

The judge also approved a committee to determine how the rest of the Broncos GoFundMe money is distributed.

The Canadian Press

