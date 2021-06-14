Input sought for White Rock parking survey

City to develop new strategy based on data and best practices

White Rock residents and businesses are to have their say on parking practices in the city.

The City of White Rock is reaching out to encourage these stakeholders to participate in a survey on parking –part of an initiative to develop a citywide strategy for the often-thorny topic.

According to a media release, the aim is to improve parking management within White Rock in keeping with current technical data and best practices – and input from residents and businesses will be an important part of a review of existing parking regulations and practices.

The new strategy, being developed with the assistance of Surrey-based Urban Systems, will go before council for consideration in July.

“The City of White Rock is committed to providing accessible, affordable and sustainable parking to White Rock residents and businesses as well as visitors to the city,” Mayor Darryl Walker said in the release.

“Please take a few minutes to visit the City’s Talk White Rock engagement site on the web and help us develop ideas for the future.”

To participate in the survey, visit talkwhiterock.ca/parking

For more information on current parking practices and regulations, visit whiterockcity.ca/parking

City of White Rock