Inmate escapes Surrey pretrial, manhunt underway

Police are looking for Mustafa Sa’Ada

Surrey RCMP are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody Thursday afternoon.

Police said on Jan. 13 at 12:46 p.m., they were notified that inmate Mustafa Sa’Ada had fled from the custody of correctional officers at the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre at 14323 57 Ave.

Sa’Ada left on foot and was last seen heading south towards Highway 10.

Surrey RCMP, along with the Integrated Police Dog Services, are actively searching for Sa’Ada, who is considered to be unlawfully at large.

He is described as a 32-year-old Middle Eastern man, 5’8”, slim build, wearing a grey sweater, dark brown/grey pants and one white shoe.

“Sa’Ada has a history of violent offences and was in custody for robbery,” police said in the release. “If you see him, do not approach him, call 911 immediately.”