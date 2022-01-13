Surrey RCMP are searching for Mustafa Sa’Ada, 32. (RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP are searching for Mustafa Sa’Ada, 32. (RCMP handout)

Inmate escapes Surrey pretrial, manhunt underway

Police are looking for Mustafa Sa’Ada

Surrey RCMP are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody Thursday afternoon.

Police said on Jan. 13 at 12:46 p.m., they were notified that inmate Mustafa Sa’Ada had fled from the custody of correctional officers at the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre at 14323 57 Ave.

Sa’Ada left on foot and was last seen heading south towards Highway 10.

Surrey RCMP, along with the Integrated Police Dog Services, are actively searching for Sa’Ada, who is considered to be unlawfully at large.

He is described as a 32-year-old Middle Eastern man, 5’8”, slim build, wearing a grey sweater, dark brown/grey pants and one white shoe.

“Sa’Ada has a history of violent offences and was in custody for robbery,” police said in the release. “If you see him, do not approach him, call 911 immediately.”

Previous story
B.C. shortens wait between second, third vaccine doses for pregnant people
Next story
COVID-19 numbers in Delta down last week

Just Posted

Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency department entrance. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Fraser Health offers apology to woman who gave birth in Surrey Memorial Hospital lobby

Surrey RCMP are searching for Mustafa Sa’Ada, 32. (RCMP handout)
Inmate escapes Surrey pretrial, manhunt underway

Former Cloverdale youth pastor Samuel Emerson’s appeal of his sexual assault conviction was dismissed by the B.C. Court of Appeal Jan. 11. (File photos)
B.C. Court of Appeal dismisses former Cloverdale youth pastor’s recent appeal

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver courthouse. (File photo Black Press Media)
New trial ordered for children’s hockey coach in voyeurism case