Indecent act reported in North Delta

Police received a report of a man touching himself in the park next to the Mackie library on Jan. 23

Delta police are advising the public after receiving a report of an indecent act in North Delta.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say they received a complaint in the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 23 of a man touching himself in the park area next to the George Mackie Library.

Police say there was a delay before the incident was reported, and extensive patrols failed to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect.

The man is described as South Asian, about six feet tall, with a slim build, short brown hair and wearing a green jacket.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter