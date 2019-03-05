Former White Rock councillor and longtime Semiahmoo Peninsula businessman and Rotarian Cliff Annable. (File photo)

‘Incredible friend and supporter’ Cliff Annable remembered

Former White Rock councillor died Tuesday

A former White Rock councillor and well-known local businessman and Rotarian is being remembered for his huge heart and extensive community involvement.

Cliff Annable, who was also a former owner of the Surrey Eagles junior hockey team, died on Tuesday (March 5). Exactly what caused his death has not yet been made public.

Friends and acquaintances began posting condolences to Facebook shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“He was a good man who did a great deal for his community,”commented Doug Tennant, executive director of Semiahmoo House Society.

“A huge loss.”

Chris Thornley wrote that Annable “truly was one of a kind.”

In a post announcing the news, Surrey Coun. Bruce Hayne wrote, “We lost a great friend and and huge community supporter of Surrey and White Rock today.

“Cliff Annable we will miss your incredible enthusiasm for our community. RIP my friend. My heart is heavy tonight.”

More to come…

