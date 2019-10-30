Incident near Tsawwassen ferry terminal ‘no threat to public’

Delta Police officers were dispatched to the scene before 7 a.m. Wednesday

Delta Police are near the Tsawwassen ferry terminal today, for an incident involving one person. Police have not shared details, but say the public are not at risk. (File photo)

Delta police have been at a scene near the Tsawwassen ferry terminal since early this morning, officials confirm.

The detachment’s public affairs officer, Cris Leykauf, confirmed officers were dispatched to an incident just before 7 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 30).

She would not elaborate on what exactly police were dealing with, but did say it involved just one individual.

Members of the public are asked to “stay back” to allow officers to bring it to a safe conclusion, Leykauf added.

Leykauf said it’s her understanding that ferry traffic is unaffected by the police activity.