In 2020, Surrey had at least 31% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, there were 16,109 cases

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, Surrey had 16,109 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while South Surrey/White Rock had 1,131. (Map: BCCDC)

Surrey had at least 31 per cent of B.C.’s total 51, 300 COVID-19 cases in 2020.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, there were 16,109 confirmed cases in Surrey, based on the latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control on Thursday (Jan. 7).

That’s a 5,630-case jump from the previous month. Through to the end of November, there were 10,479 cases reported in Surrey.

READ ALSO: ‘The great amplifier’: COVID exposes disparities in Surrey, survey suggests, Dec. 18, 2020

As for rate of COVID-19 cases, Surrey is seeing 1,200-plus cases per 100,000 people.

The BCCDC data separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of Surrey. By Dec. 31, there were 1,131 cases in that region.

Surrey has seen the most cases in the Fraser Health region since the start of the year, followed by Abbotsford (3,377), ), Burnaby (3,077), Tri-Cities (2,204), Delta (1,960), Langley (1,807), New Westminster (967), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (885) and Mission (512).

Vancouver had 8,249 cases in 2020.

COVID-19 cases in B.C. between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. (Map: BCCDC)

According to notes from the data, cases are mapped by location of residences, while cases “with unknown residence and from out of province are not mapped.”

It adds that the number of cases in the Local Health Authority, “may not represent the location of exposure,” such as people who were infected while travelling or working elsewhere.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock