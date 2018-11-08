Immunization clinics offered after measles scare at Surrey high school

Fraser Health says anyone at the school from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 could have been exposed to the disease

Fraser Health is warning anyone who was at Fleetwood Park Secondary from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 that they may have been exposed to measles.

The health authority is holding free immunization clinics at the school on Thursday Nov. 8 and Friday, Nov. 9, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., for students and staff who have had one dose of the MMR vaccine in the past “in order to ensure their protection and to be able to continue attending school.”

The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

Students and staff born on or after Jan. 1, 1970 who have not been immunized will “not be allowed to return to school until Nov. 26, 2018 unless proof of immunity is obtained,” according to a Nov. 7 letter from Fraser Health sent to parents and staff of Fleetwood Park Secondary.

Click here to read the letter, and for more information.

“We are recommending that all students and staff review their MMR immunization status,” the health authority stated in the letter. “Most people are protected from measles either by immunization, or by having measles infection in the past. If you are protected against measles, the chance of you becoming infected is very low.”

Fraser Health says symptoms of measles can start seven to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, rash, red eyes, cough and runny nose.

The health authority recommends people report their infections immediately (by calling 604-507-5471, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), to help from infecting others with the very contagious disease. And, of course, to see a doctor immediately.

Click here for information about the signs and symptoms of measles and how it is spread.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. home sales to slide 23% this year, rise next year: real estate group
Next story
Operator, patrons see success at B.C.’s only 50+ shelter in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Immunization clinics offered after measles scare at Surrey high school

Fraser Health says anyone at the school from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 could have been exposed to the disease

1881 Town Hall moved from Cloverdale Fairgrounds to Museum of Surrey

137-year-old hall will join other heritage buildings on the museum campus

Safe Surrey Coalition’s plans could reduce stress, Patton suggests

Patton, 44, was fifth from top of Surrey city councillors elected on Oct. 20, with 33,116 votes

Surrey Board of Education sworn in

Surrey First Education retained control of the school board in the Oct. 20 civic election

Surrey-based microwave installation man rescues senior

Charles Ferraby had been lying on the ground in his South Surrey home for days before he was rescued

Man wanted in ‘apparent hate crime’ involving gay couple on SkyTrain

Transit police said that it started when the two men entered the train and were confronted by another man

Lower Mainland Mountie largely at fault for crash that totalled tourists’ van

A judge found some blame for both drivers in a 2014 collision on a busy Aldergrove highway.

https://www.abbynews.com/trending-now/video-b-c-woman-gets-up-close-view-of-royal-wedding/

In an interview for a documentary marking his 70th birthday, the heir to the throne said he will have to act differently once king

Supply of food, other goods in question after fire rips through Iqaluit store

The fire broke out late Wednesday night at the Northmart store

Inappropriate comments stem from outdated sense of humour: Manitoba politician

Cliff Graydon says he is only guilty of having a sense of humour that stems from another era

North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 8

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

B.C. home sales to slide 23% this year, rise next year: real estate group

Strong labour force, GDP expected to keep market strong

Elderly woman killed after being hit by pickup truck in Vancouver

Driver is cooperating with police after collision at East 30 Avenue and Main Street

5 to start your day

Judgment day delayed on B.C. residents’ extradition to India, Surrey microwave installation man rescues senior and more

Most Read