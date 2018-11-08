Immunization clinics offered after measles scare at Surrey high school

Fraser Health says anyone at the school from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 could have been exposed to the disease

Fraser Health is warning anyone who was at Fleetwood Park Secondary from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 that they may have been exposed to measles.

The health authority is holding free immunization clinics at the school on Thursday Nov. 8 and Friday, Nov. 9, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., for students and staff who have had one dose of the MMR vaccine in the past “in order to ensure their protection and to be able to continue attending school.”

The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

Students and staff born on or after Jan. 1, 1970 who have not been immunized will “not be allowed to return to school until Nov. 26, 2018 unless proof of immunity is obtained,” according to a Nov. 7 letter from Fraser Health sent to parents and staff of Fleetwood Park Secondary.

Click here to read the letter, and for more information.

“We are recommending that all students and staff review their MMR immunization status,” the health authority stated in the letter. “Most people are protected from measles either by immunization, or by having measles infection in the past. If you are protected against measles, the chance of you becoming infected is very low.”

Fraser Health says symptoms of measles can start seven to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, rash, red eyes, cough and runny nose.

The health authority recommends people report their infections immediately (by calling 604-507-5471, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), to help from infecting others with the very contagious disease. And, of course, to see a doctor immediately.

Click here for information about the signs and symptoms of measles and how it is spread.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

