IHIT has news to share regarding the search for Brandon Nathan Teixeira. (File photo)

IHIT to share news on suspect in 2017 South Surrey murder

Brandon Nathan Teixeira is charged with first-degree murder in death of Nicholas Khabra

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has news on the search for a man wanted in connection with the October 2017 murder of Nicholas Khabra in South Surrey.

READ MORE: Man killed, woman in serious condition following South Surrey double shooting

The update regarding Brandon Nathan Teixeira is to be shared during a news conference this afternoon at IHIT’s Green Timbers headquarters, according to a tweet issued just before 1 p.m. Monday.

Police announced a first-degree murder charge against Teixeira in September 2018, in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Khabra.

The crime occurred around 2 a.m. near Crescent Road and 36A Avenue. A woman who reported being shot on the same morning is believed to have been with Khabra at the time he was targeted.

Efforts to locate the accused have included a $50,000 reward offered by Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers and the Bolo Program, as well as a $5,000 reward offered by IHIT.

The reward was renewed in October.

READ MORE: $50,000 reward for ‘extremely violent’ South Surrey murder suspect renewed

