IHIT to share news on suspect in 2017 South Surrey murder

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has news on the search for a man wanted in connection with the October 2017 murder of Nicholas Khabra in South Surrey.
The update regarding Brandon Nathan Teixeira is to be shared during a news conference this afternoon at IHIT’s Green Timbers headquarters, according to a tweet issued just before 1 p.m. Monday.
#IHIT will be making an announcement in regards to the search for Brandon Teixeira at 3PM at #IHIT HQ. pic.twitter.com/nECFwuSsyg
— IHIT (@HomicideTeam) December 2, 2019
Police announced a first-degree murder charge against Teixeira in September 2018, in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Khabra.
The crime occurred around 2 a.m. near Crescent Road and 36A Avenue. A woman who reported being shot on the same morning is believed to have been with Khabra at the time he was targeted.
Efforts to locate the accused have included a $50,000 reward offered by Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers and the Bolo Program, as well as a $5,000 reward offered by IHIT.
The reward was renewed in October.