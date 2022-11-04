(Photo: Anna Burns)

IHIT investigating in Surrey after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds

The man is not expected to survive

IHIT is already investigating the case of a man who showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The 24-year-old man has life-threating injuries and is not expected to survive, IHIT said Friday morning (Nov. 4).

According to police initial reports suggest that the shooting happened in Whalley, but are still investigating where.

IHIT and Surrey RCMP are investigating to determine the motive and if there are any links to the ongoing gang conflict.

IHIT is asking anyone with information to call IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448.


