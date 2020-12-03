Woman, 30, dead after early morning crash, shooting in Surrey

Surrey RCMP looking for vehicle, video surveillance in area of 13700-block of 75A Avenue

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a 30-year-old woman died in a Newton alley early this morning after being found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. The incident happened in the 13700-block of 75A Avenue. (Photo: Lauren Collins).

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a 30-year-old woman died in a Newton alley early this morning after being found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

On Thursday (Dec. 3), just after 5:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the alleyway of the 13700-block of 75A Avenue, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

Police said the woman was found with “critical” injuries, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police are still on scene. They’ve got it taped off at one end at 75A Ave/138 St. #surreybc https://t.co/lS2bYYFt4T pic.twitter.com/Usb5SEm9i0 — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) December 3, 2020

According to RCMP, early information “indicates a second vehicle was involved in this shooting and police are currently combing the area for any potential evidence, including video surveillance.”

Police said the incident “does not appear to be a random act.”

Police were still on the scene around 9:45 a.m., with police tape blocking 138th Street and 75A Avenue and the alleyway between 74th and 76th avenues. Police have also blocked off part of the alleyway behind the Real Canadian Superstore.

A black sedan, with its licence plate covered, could be seen next to a tent with tarps covering the sides.

So far Surrey has had 10 homicides in 2020. In 2019, there were 20 and in 2018, there were 15. The most homicides Surrey recorded in any given year was 25 in 2013, breaking the previous record of 21 in 2005.

READ ALSO: Police ask for dash cam videos after 29-year-old man shot dead in Surrey, Nov. 29, 2020

Since IHIT took over investigating homicides from the Surrey RCMP’s serious crimes section in June 2003 it has to date cleared 138 of the total 238 homicide cases it has investigated in Surrey. These cases, Sergeant Frank Jang told the Now-Leader, “have been cleared by charge, recommended charge, or cleared otherwise.”

That is a clearance rate of nearly 58 per cent.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1‐877‐551‐IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp‐grc.gc.ca or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477).

– With files from Tom Zytaruk



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

IHITSurreysurrey rcmp