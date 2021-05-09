IHIT investigating after man killed in Burnaby shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was killed during a shooting in Burnaby Saturday (May 8) evening.
According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, one man was taken to hospital after a 7 p.m. shooting near 13 Avenue and 6 Street in Burnaby. He later died of his injuries.
IHIT said that more information would be available Monday. The man’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with dash-cam or other video footage of the shooting is asked to contact the BurnabyRCMP or call IHIT line 1-877-551-4448.
