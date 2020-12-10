IHIT identifies woman who was ‘shot to death’ in vehicle in Surrey

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in a Surrey shooting on Dec. 3.
Lisa Ellie Marie Baines, 29, was found “shot to death” in a vehicle in a Newton alley, according to a tweet from IHIT Thursday (Dec. 10).
On Dec. 3, just after 5:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the alleyway of the 13700-block of 75A Avenue, according to a release from Surrey RCMP on the day of the incident.
Police said the woman was found with “critical” injuries, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Sergeant Frank Jang, of IHIT, said evidence “suggests that this was an isolated incident,” adding it is “not related to drug nor gang activity.”
He said there is “no reason to believe there is further risk to public safety.”
Jang said investigators have spoken with “many” of Baines’ friends and family, “but we are also aware there may be someone who we have yet to speak with that may have information about her recent activities.”
Baines’ mother, Heidi, released a statement, saying the family was “shocked and saddened” after finding out that she had been “tragically and violently taken from us.”
“She was driving home from dialysis in the early hours of the morning,” Heidi said.
“Her car was found off the road and she had received and eventually succumbed to gunshot-inflicted wounds. That is not how we would like to remember our daughter. She was much more than a victim of a homicide.”
On the day of the shooting, Jang said the woman was the “only occupant inside of that vehicle, the driver of that vehicle, (and) was found in her seat, with a gunshot wound.” He added the vehicle is registered to a “woman in her late 20s.”
Jang said there is a vehicle that investigators “believe is associated to this incident.”
However, he couldn’t give a description of the suspect vehicle.
“That vehicle is obviously crucial for the investigation. It could very well have contained the suspect, the very shooter, responsible for this.”
IHIT is now asking for anyone to come forward if they have any dash-cam video, surveillance footage or any other video.
“If you have video, we need it.”
He said the vehicle could have gone “anywhere.”
“It could have stayed in Surrey. It could have gone into New Westminster. It could have gone to Burnaby, any of the outlying municipalities and communities,” he said. “Burned vehicles we know those have come up a lot recently.
“A burned car investigation in itself isn’t necessarily suspicious, but when it’s closely followed by a shooting or homicide, obviously it’s something that piques our interest.”
Around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, a vehicle was found abandoned and on fire in Abbotsford. The fire occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on Lefeuvre Road near Myrtle Avenue in the Bradner area of Abbotsford.
