Investigators are appealing for information in the death of Edmonton’s Tanner Krupa, who was found dead in a Newton alley in August 2017. (Photos: IHIT)

Homicide

VIDEO: Mother makes tearful appeal for information in teen’s Surrey murder

Tanner Krupa, 19, was found dead in alley last summer and police want to find group of males involved in fight

SURREY — To mark the one-year anniversary of 19-year-old Tanner Krupa’s murder in Surrey, his mother, along with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), is appealing for information in his death.

Specifically, investigators want to talk to a group of males involved in an early morning altercation that lead to Krupa’s death in the summer of 2017.

Krupa, who was from Edmonton, was found dead in a Surrey alley in August 2017. Police say they were called to the 6900 block of 127A Street in Newton just before 5:30 a.m. after reports of a fight.

When they arrived, Surrey RCMP found Krupa in a back alleyway. They say he “suffered injuries consistent with homicide.”

Krupa was not known to police. He was a bodybuilder who came here from Edmonton to work. Police say he was a “hard worker” and had no criminal record.

At the press conference Tuesday morning at BC RCMP Headquarters in Green Timbers, IHIT spokesperson Frank Jang said there was a group of males involved in the fight that lead to Krupa’s death but not all participated. He said some were bystanders and were associated with a White Toyota Corolla and a white Honda Civic (see video below).

Jang had a message to those who witnessed the assault.

“When you see somebody assaulted and later they’re dead, you can’t erase these things from your mind. They weigh on you,” said Jang, urging them to come forward. “It’s never too late to the do the right thing.”

Krupa’s mother released an emotional video statement appealing to the public for information in her son’s murder.

“Tanner had the biggest smile ever,” she said. “He would help anybody at any time.”

There have been no arrests and no charges in connection with Krupa’s murder.

“It has been a year since Tanner has been gone and we have no answers yet and are grieving without any closure at all,” his mother said in the video statement. “We hope this public statement will help bring him and his family justice that he deserves.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


